Manoj Bajpayee says politics in industry affected Sushant Singh Rajput: He couldn't understand manipulation...

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who has managed to impress the audience with her solid performances, is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. The film is all set to release on an OTT platform on May 23. The actor will be seen essaying the role of a lawyer fighting a rape case against a Godman. Amid busy promotions, Manoj recently spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput. He also spilled the beans on nepotism in the industry.

Manoj Bajpayee recalls fond memories with Sushant Singh Rajput

While speaking to Aaj Tak, Manoj shared his thoughts on nepotism in the industry. It is one of the most used terms and the star kids are often trolled on social media. Manoj revealed that he was never affected by nepotism as no star kid would do the kind of films he does. He shared, "Nawaz karega, Irrfan hota toh woh karta ya Kaykay Menon karega. These are not commercial films so nobody focuses on them or even puts their money on them. I must thus add that you cannot make this an excuse all the time. Don’t waste your energy. Do theatre, if you are a good actor, you can even earn money by performing on the street."

Further, he was asked about Sushant's untimely death. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor passed away on 14th June 2020. He was found dead at his apartment in Bandra. Post his demise, the conversation around nepotism took social media by storm. During the interview, Manoj revealed that he was personally very affected by the news. He also said that they shared a close bond on the sets of Sonchiriya. Manoj said, "We really became close and he had so much love for me. I would often cook mutton on set and he would always come by to eat. We never knew he would take such a drastic step but he had opened up about his challenges to me."

Manoj also said that the late actor couldn't handle the politics and groupism in the industry. He added, "Industry mein politics humesha hota hai but it gets dirtier as you climb the ladder of success. I never had an issue as I was stubborn and thick-skinned. He wasn’t and thus could not manage the pressure. He had spoken to me about being worried about these things as it affected him." When Manoj was asked if Sushant was a victim of nepotism, he said, "If you want to be a Manoj Bajpayee, there is no politics. But he wanted to be a star and there’s too much competition there. Anyone who enters the field to be a star would try their best to clinch that position. However, he couldn’t bear the same. I have realised that he was a pure soul and andar se baccha tha. He could not understand the manipulation that was needed."

Sushant's last film Dil Bechara was released after his sudden demise. It also starred Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role.