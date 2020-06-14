  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee says Sushant Singh Rajput was always curious to learn about everything

What I automatically recall about Sushant is his how much interested he had about everything in life. He was always curious to learn about everything -- the unknown, space, about quantum physics, about acting, about filmmaking.
Mumbai
Off the set, I still remember how fond he used to be of the mutton curry I cooked at home. He would always want to have lunch or dinner at my place. I feel really heartbroken to think that he will never come to my place to have his favorite curry.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Don’t know what to add to this!! No no how can this be true??

A post shared by Manoj Bajpayee (@bajpayee.manoj) on

The time I spent with him during the making of 'Sonchiriya' is flashing in front of my eyes now. It is very hard to come to terms with the fact that Sushant is no more.

He left his family, he left all of his friends and all of us who knew him as a very fun-loving and respectful person.

Rest in peace Sushant wherever you are, God bless you."

Also Read Sonchiriya trailer 2: Sushant Singh Rajput tells us how rifle is the answer to everything for the rebels

Credits :IANS

Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma

