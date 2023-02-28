Manoj Bajpayee, Simran Bagga, Fatima Sana Shaikh and others grace Gulmohar screening: PICS

Gulmohar, the much-awaited family drama is set to get an OTT release on the renowned platform, Disney+ Hotstar. The project, which is helmed by Rahul V Chittella, marks the comeback of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore after a long hiatus of over 13 years. Along with Sharmila Tagore, Gulmohar features a stellar star cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Simran Bagga, Amol Palekar, Suraj Sharma, and others in pivotal roles. The makers of Gulmohar hosted a grand screening event for the film on February 28, Tuesday, in Mumbai. Celebs attend Gulmohar screening event

Along with the cast and crew members of Gulmohar including Manoj Bajpayee, Simran Bagga, and others, some of the most talented actors and technicians of the Hindi film industry attended the grand screening event of the film on Tuesday night. Unlike the usual Bollywood screenings, the event had many senior celebrities from the industry in attendance. However, some of the cast members of Gulmohar, including leading lady Sharmila Tagore and veteran actor Amol Palekar gave the event a miss. Check out Gulmohar screening pictures, below:

Simran, who is making a comeback to Bollywood after a long gap with Gulmohar, looked gorgeous in a peachy-red silk saree, which she paired with a contrasting navy blue blouse. The popular star completed her look with minimal accessories, a free hairdo, and light make-up. Fatima Sana Shaikh opted for an orange-white printed dress, as she attended the screening of Gulmohar. The actress sported a curly hairdo and dewy make-up and completed her look with a matching mini handbag and a pair of heels. Saiyami Kher, on the other hand, looked chic in a black t-shirt dress and her signature curly hairdo. She completed her look with minimal make-up and a pair of black heels.

About Gulmohar The family entertainer revolves around a matriarch and her family and depicts how their lives change forever after she decided to sell their ancestral property. Sharmila Tagore is playing the matriarch, while Manoj Bajpayee and Simran appear as her son and daughter-in-law. The project is penned by the director Rahul V Chittella and Arpita Mukherjee. Eeshit Narain is the director of photography. Siddharth Khosla has composed the songs and original score. Tanupriya Sharma handled the editing.

