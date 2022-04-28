Manoj Bajpayee on the success of South Indian films: It’s a lesson for Mumbai industry mainstream filmmakers

With the recent trend of pan-India films, South Indian films have witnessed massive success across the country. Films like RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Pushpa: The Rise, etc. have managed to set the box office on fire which has sparked a discussion on the success of South Indian cinema. Recently, Manoj Bajpayee shared her views on the success of the South Indian film industry and said that these back-to-back blockbusters have sent a shiver down the spine of Mumbai’s mainstream filmmakers.

During his conversation with The Times of India, Manoj decoded the success of the South Indian cinema and feels that the films are unapologetic and passionate. Furthermore, he spoke about the perfection and dedication of the filmmakers of the South Indian film industry and was all praises for them for shooting every shot and frame with sheer perfection. “They shoot a film as they have envisioned it, they don’t dumb it down for the audience because they hold their audience in the highest regard and their passion is supreme. If you see Pushpa or RRR or KGF, the making of it – it is immaculate,” he added. Manoj also emphasised that the Mumbai film industry lacks this quality as the mainstream cinema is now considered to be a game of money and box office.

“Hum criticise nahi kar sakte na apne aap ko. So hum unko ‘different’ keh kar alag kar denge. (Since we can’t criticize ourselves, so we call them different). But it’s a lesson for Mumbai industry mainstream filmmakers on how to make mainstream cinema,” Manoj emphasised.

Meanwhile, Manoj is having several exciting projects in the pipeline Raam Reddy’s yet-untitled project and Kanu Behl’s investigative thriller Despatch. Besides, Pinkvilla had also learnt that the third season of The Family Man franchise is expected to hit the floors by the end of this year. To note, Manoj Bajpayee had played the role of Srikant Tiwari, a senior officer in Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC) and his performance was highly appreciated.