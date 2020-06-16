Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Why can’t we celebrate the person that he was?

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday, 14th June 2020. His Sonchiriya co-star Manoj Bajpayee remembers his first day of shoot with the actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput sent shock waves across the film industry on Sunday as he passed away in his apartment in Mumbai. The 34-year old actor had apparently committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai, as per police reports. As soon as the news about his death came to the light, numerous celebs from both the Indian television industry and Bollywood took to social media and mourned the loss of the talented actor who died on Sunday, 14th June 2020. Many of Sushant’s former co-stars, colleagues, and other members of the television fraternity too have mourned his death.

Manoj Bajpayee, who has worked with the Sushant in Sonchiriya, in an Instagram live with Shekhar Kapur, recalled the first day of his shoot with the actor. He said that his mind is not leaving the image of him on the first day, coming to Manoj and suddenly touching his feet. All the perceptions that people were floating about him, that one gesture of his just questioned everything. Not that he touched his feet...it just says so many things about his background, where he came from.

Manoj Bajpayee further said, "He started talking about our village (Bihar) and said that he was so glad that we were shooting in the same location where Bandit Queen was shot." For the uninitiated, both Sushant and Manoj Bajpayee hailed from Bihar. The actor further said that he used to observe Sushant's performance from a distance and was fascinated by his performance. Talking about giving any input to Sushant, Manoj Bajpayee said that rarely, you see actors feeling so grateful for the small suggestions that you give a co-actor.

The Rajneeti actor further said that he is finding it so difficult to come to terms with the fact that those images are going to be of the past. Talking about Sushant's demise, the Satyameva Jayate actor said, "When I see the cacophony around me and people trying to find the reason behind the suicide...everyone has their own theory and we are not talking about the contribution that he has made at such a young age, the journey that he took and where he reached...it is leaving a very bad taste in my mouth. Why can’t we celebrate the person that he was?”

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee even took to Twitter to pen a note remembering Sushant and questioned as to why did he die by suicide. He tweeted, "Falling short of words to describe the shock and grief I am in right now!! Just one question why Sushant ?? My heart goes out to his family who lost their young one!! Will wait to cook Bihari mutton for you my friend!! Rest in peace !!!!!Yours dadda!!!....”

