Manoj Bajpayee was given Rs 25,000 to shop for Bhiku Mhatre's outfits in Satya; recalls 'I handpicked every single thing'

Manoj Bajpayee, who got his big break with Ram Gopal Varma's 1998 film Satya, is one of the most celebrated actors in the Hindi film industry. Bajpayee is not just an actor; he is also a stylist. His latest anecdote about Satya says it all.

Manoj Bajpayee styled his looks for Satya

During a recent interview with Galatta India, Manoj Bajpayee reminisced about styling his look for RGV's directorial venture, Satya. Bajpayee shared that he had a budget of Rs 25,000 for his costumes from the production's end.

"In those days, if you were not a big star, you had to do it this way, or the costume dada on set would do it for you, whatever the directors would tell them. They would somehow stitch clothes or choose clothes for you. But in Satya, I wanted to do it myself," he said.

The 55-year-old actor, who played the role of Bhiku Mhatra in Satya, revealed that he "handpicked" his outfits for the character from Hill Road in Bandra, Mumbai.

"I was of the opinion that I knew exactly what kind of clothes Bhiku Mahate would wear. So I used to come to Hill Road quite often, looking for the kind of fabric and prints that would reflect him," Bajpayee added.

The Satya actor highlighted that he bought shirts, denims, and vests from Hill Road. "I handpicked every single thing,” he said.

Manoj Bajpayee is quite particular about his characters

Manoj Bajpayee further said that he picked costumes for his films during his initial career and added that he loves styling.

Talking about his characters in films, Bajpayee shared, "Now I have my costume people, the designers, and they are always on tenterhooks with me. When I am working on my character, I am also thinking about the clothes he will wear."

He elaborated that styling isn't just about the design; fabric and fitting also matter, and he added that "every character will have a different fitting."

Manoj Bajpayee, who would often go to small shops and buy clothes in "bulk," concluded by saying that it was a "hard task" to find the fabric he was interested in.

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee was recently seen in Apoorv Singh Karki's 2024 film, Bhaiyya Ji.

