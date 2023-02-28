Manoj Bajpayee wins the internet with his take on rejection: ‘I was not a bad actor even when I failed’
Manoj Bajpayee opened up about his take on success, failures and rejection, as he attended an interactive session with the audiences at Arth Cultural Fest
Manoj Bajpayee, the versatile actor is undoubtedly one of the finest talents of contemporary Indian cinema. The National award-winning actor, who is currently on a high with back-to-back acclaimed releases and great critical acclaim, is now set to release his next project Gulmohar soon. The movie, which is touted to be a family drama, has garnered the attention of audiences with its promising trailer and songs. Meanwhile, in a recent interaction with the audience at the Arth Cultural Fest, Manoj Bajpayee extensively spoke about his struggles.
Manoj Bajpayee on success, failure, and rejection
The talented actor, who addressed the audience at the event, opened up about how he handled failures and rejection at the beginning of his career, and how things changed with the success. Interestingly, Manoj Bajpayee stated that he was not a bad actor, even when he failed to make it big during the initial stages of his acting career.
"So, rejection never defines you. Failure never defines you, similarly, success doesn't define you. Manoj Bajpayee, jo actor hai, wo tees saal pehle bhi tha, aur aaj bhi wahi actor hai (Manoj Bajpayee, as an actor, is the same 30 years ago, and even now). I was not a bad actor even when I failed. According to the market and commercial aspects, I was a failure. But, the work I was doing, in my perspective, wasn't a failure. I just knew one thing - I'll get a chance and make a comeback," he elaborated.
Check out Manoj Bajpayee's viral video, below:
Netizens are now praising the Gulmohar actor for his wise words on success, failure, and rejection, and are calling him a great inspiration. "Kya baat kahi! Bahut badi aur sachchi baat kahi," wrote a fan. "He is gem," commented a netizen. "Such insightful words @bajpayee.manoj Sir🤍 and love and respect to @neeleshmisra Sir for bringing beautiful minds together," wrote another follower.
Manoj Bajpayee's work front
The talented actor will be next seen in Gulmohar, the family drama which features a stellar star cast including legendary actors Sharmila Tagore and Amol Palekar, Simran Bagga, and many others. He is also planning to return to the OTT space soon with the third season of The Family Man, his much-loved crime thriller franchise which is helmed by Raj and DK.
