Manoj Bajpayee's father admitted to a hospital in Delhi, Actor rushes to the capital

The day came with worrisome news for Manoj Bajpayee as the actor's father RK Bajpayee has been admitted to a hospital in New Delhi. He is 83 and in 'critical' condition as per initial reports. On learning about his father's condition, Manoj left his shoot in Kerala mid-way to rush to the capital to be with him. The Family Man actor is extremely close to his father and in his interviews, he has spoken about how he urged him to finish his education before taking up acting.

According to sources close to the actor, "Manoj's father's condition is quite critical. After hearing the news Manoj has rushed to Delhi from Kerala where he was shooting for his next project, to see his father and be with his family." As soon as the news about his father's critical condition came in, fans too began expressing concern on social media and praying for his health. A while back in a chat with ANI, Manoj had said, "I came from my village in Bihar to Delhi at the age of 18. I joined Delhi University. Finishing my graduation was my father's dream. He did not want me to leave studies..So I really wanted to fulfill his dream and somehow managed to complete the course and take a degree."

On the work front, Manoj was last seen in a ZEE5 film Dial 100 with Neena Gupta. His performance as a cop father was loved in the thriller. Previously, in 2021, his show The Family Man's second season was also released and it received a lot of appreciation from fans. Professionally, Manoj has been on cloud nine since the success of his web show The Family Man. His character of Srikant Tiwari has also become a household name and fans are looking forward to another season of the show.

