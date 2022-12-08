Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi passes away in Delhi

In an unfortunate turn of events, Manoj Bajpayee lost his mother Geeta Devi today. She passed away at the age of 80. According to reports, she was admitted to the hospital and was undergoing treatment for a week at Pushpanjali Medical Centre and Max Superspeciality Hospital in Delhi. The reason for Manoj's mother's demise is yet to be disclosed but reportedly, she was not well for the last twenty days. The Family Man actor was by his mother's side throughout.