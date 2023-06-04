Manoj Bajpayee's wife Shabana thought The Family Man would 'ruin his career'; Actor REVEALS why

Manoj Bajpayee, who is currently enjoying the massive success of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, recently spoke about his hit series, The Family Man. The audience loved watching him as Srikant Tiwari in Raj & DK's series. The second installment was also a huge hit amongst the audience. Now, ahead of The Family Man 3, Manoj, in an interview, has revealed that his wife Shabana Raza was afraid the series would ruin his career.

'Why are you ruining your career?'

While speaking to Indian Express, Manoj revealed that his wife was not really keen on him doing The Family Man series. He revealed that he decided to not work for eight months to prep for the series and that became an issue for his wife Shabana. He said, "They (Raj and DK) sent me two episodes, and I loved it and started making notes. I think the character notes for Srikant Tiwari were the most I have made. I would remember something, rush back to my notebook and pen it. I had even decided to not work for eight months and was working out a lot. So now, that became an issue with my wife."

He added that his wife thought he was ruining his career. Manoj added, "She thought I was doing some kind of a serial and ask me what is this OTT. I told her that it’s different and she was like, ‘What is the need of money? Why are you ruining your career? Sab accha khasa chal raha hai. Sab khatam kar doge (Everything is going well, why do you want to ruin it). I told her how shows like Narcos have become popular. ‘But eventually it’s a serial only na?’ she would tell me. I think she didn’t realise the strength and potential of OTT till she saw the first season of The Family Man."

The Family Man 2 also featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a key role. Netizens were mighty impressed by her performance. Manoj recently revealed that he will start shooting for the third season this year.

Meanwhile, Manoj's film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai received an overwhelming response on OTT. After seeing the positive reaction and huge demand, the makers decided to screen the film in limited theatres.