Manoj Muntashir calls his Adipurush writing ‘100% mistake’; reveals going abroad after receiving death threats

The release of Adipurush earlier this year, featuring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and others was met with criticism and failed to make a mark at the box office. Directed by Om Raut, the mythological action film faced backlash, and even the dialogue writer, Manoj Muntashir, received substantial criticism for his work.

In a recent interview, Muntashir admitted to the mistakes in the writing of the film and shared that he had to leave India and move abroad for a period due to receiving death threats.

Manoj Muntashir on learning from his mistake of writing Adipurush

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Manoj Muntashir acknowledged the shortcomings in his writing for Adipurush. He stated, "There is no doubt about it. I am not such an insecure person that I would defend my writing skills by saying that I have written well. It's a 100% mistake." Muntashir clarified that the mistake was unintentional, emphasizing that there was no ill intention behind it. He asserted that he had no desire to hurt any religious sentiments.

Reflecting on the experience, he admitted to the gravity of the mistake, saying, "Yes, I made a big mistake...I have learned a lot from this accident, and it was a great learning process. Will be very careful from now on. But it does not mean that we will stop talking about ourselves."

Manoj Muntashir on being wrong to give clarifications and about receiving threats

Manoj Muntashir admitted another error, recognizing that offering clarifications in the aftermath of the backlash was a misstep. He remarked, "This was my biggest mistake. I should not have spoken at that time. If people are angry with my clarification, then their anger is justified."

Muntashir revealed that the situation escalated to the point where he received death threats post the film's release, causing his family to become concerned about his well-being. In response to the threats, he decided to temporarily relocate abroad, waiting for the controversy to subside.

Muntashir expressed his belief in deserving a 'second chance,' citing his track record of proving himself through his past work.

