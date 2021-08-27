Manoj Muntashir gets trolled for calling Mughals 'dacoits'; Richa Chadha, Neeraj Ghaywan react

Making films and web series that revolve around the story of the Mughal rule in India is nothing new. It was only yesterday that director Kabir Khan called the Mughals ‘original nation-builders’ and questioned the filmmakers who portray them as villainous. Well, today lyricist and Indian Idol judge Manoj Muntashir has fallen into a controversy with a new video in which he called Mughal emperors such as Akbar, Jehangir and Humayun ‘glorified dacoits’.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Manoj Muntashir posted a video of his poetry where he is talking against the Mughal emperors and Mughal rule. The moment he posted this video, many replied in favour and supported his poetry but there were many who stood against the lyricist. Neeraj Ghaywan, the director of films such as Masaan and Geeli Pucchi, quote-tweeted the video and wrote, "Bigotry laced with casteism!" He was not the only one who found it difficult to take the video. Bollywood actress Richa Chadha too responded to Neeraj’s tweet and wrote, "Cringe. Bad poetry, unwatchable. Should drop the pen name too. Why profit off of something you so hate," making a reference to Manoj's pen name 'muntashir'.”

Take a look:

Bigotry laced with casteism! https://t.co/7ok09YCql4 — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) August 26, 2021

Cringe. Bad poetry, unwatchable. Should drop the pen name too. Why profit off of something you so hate. — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) August 26, 2021

In a recent interview, filmmaker Kabir Khan said that he cannot respect films that demonise Mughals, whom he described as 'the original nation-builders'. He told Bollywood Hungama, "It's the easiest thing today, demonising the Mughals and various other Muslim rulers that India had at different points in its history. Trying to fit them into preconceived stereotypes, it is distressing. I cannot respect those films, unfortunately. That's my personal opinion, of course, I can't speak for larger audiences, but I definitely get upset by those kind of portrayals.”

ALSO READ: PHOTO: Find out Richa Chadha’s hilarious theory on why Ali Fazal is her soulmate; Don't miss actor’s reaction​