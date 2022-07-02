Manoj Pahwa recalls eating with Rishi Kapoor during Mulk shoot: Chef from Taj hotel used to cook for him

Manoj Pahwa has entertained the audience with his charming screen presence and acting mettle for years. He is known for his roles like Bhatia of Office Office, Dilbagh Singh of Singh Is Kinng, and more. He was also seen in the Anubhav Sinha directorial Mulk, where he shared screen space with the late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. In a recent interview, Pahwa recalled eating with his co-star during the shoot of the film.

Talking to host Samdish Bhatia on Unfiltered By Samdish on YouTube, Manoj Pahwa talked about the time when he ate with Rishi Kapoor during the shoot of Mulk. “A chef from Taj hotel used to cook for him. Being a Kapoor, his food was spread out on the entire table. There were four types of mutton, four kinds of chicken, five kinds of sweets. Anubhav used to tease me saying, ‘Aab toh tum Rishi Kapoor ke saath khaoge. (Now you will eat with Rishi Kapoor only.)’” Pahwa said.

Pahwa also revealed director Anubhav Sinha told him that everybody in the latter’s team was questioning his decision to cast Pahwa in the character of Bilal Ali Mohammed. That was because he was known for his comic roles, like that of Bhatia in Office Office. But, he added, that Anubhav Sinha was confident about his decision. He further shared that people started taking him seriously as an actor after his performance as Bilal in Mulk.

Manoj Pahwa was last seen in Sinha’s Anek starring Ayushmann Khurrana. He now has Mili featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal in the pipeline.

