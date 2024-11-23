Mansoor Khan says original Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar draft would have ‘destroyed’ Aamir Khan’s career, reveals changes he’d make in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Filmmaker Mansoor Khan, famed for his iconic collaborations with cousin Aamir Khan in films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, recently revealed a fascinating insight. He admitted that had the original draft of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar been made, he feels it could have 'destroyed' Aamir's career.

Mansoor Khan, while speaking on the India Now and How YouTube channel, shared how the idea for Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar came to life even before Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, a film conceptualized by his father, Nasir Husain. He began developing the sports drama in 1986 with Aamir Khan in mind, who was just 19 or 20 at the time. Meanwhile, Nasir was creating Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak to launch Aamir’s career.

Reflecting on the timeline, Mansoor admitted that had he pursued the original version of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, it could have jeopardized Aamir Khan's early career. Fortunately, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak came first, paving the way for their later successes. “Thankfully, I didn’t make that film. I would’ve destroyed Aamir’s career,” he said.

The filmmaker revealed that dissatisfaction with his initial script for Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar led him to take on Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak when his father, Nasir Husain, suggested it. Although hesitant at first, dismissing it as ‘just another love story,’ he eventually agreed to direct.

Despite the film’s success, the director admitted he was never fully satisfied with the final product and even expressed his disappointment during the trial screening.

Mansoor also recalled feeling frustrated after the initial trial of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, even urging his father to reshoot certain scenes he felt weren’t up to the mark. While he critiqued specific parts of the film, his father remained confident in the overall outcome, dismissing his concerns.

Despite the movie’s eventual success, he admitted that, even today, he wishes he had approached a few scenes differently. "Even today, I feel that I should have shot those scenes differently, a very small part," he said.

Reflecting on his journey, Mansoor Khan shared that working on Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak helped him recognize flaws in his original approach to Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. This realization led him to rewrite the film entirely. He admitted his father, Nasir Husain, had an instinctive understanding of audience preferences, something he initially lacked.

He confessed he wasn’t attuned to mainstream cinema, rarely visiting iconic theaters like Gaiety Galaxy. However, seeing audiences appreciate scenes he had dismissed gave him a new perspective, inspiring him to reshape the film with a more grounded and engaging vision.

