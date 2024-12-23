Manthan filmmaker Shyam Benegal passes away aged 90; daughter confirms

Trigger Warning: This article includes mentions of death

Renowned filmmaker and Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Shyam Benegal died on December 23, 2024. Credited for making films like Manthan, Ankur, and Zubeidaa, the filmmaker made some of the most critically acclaimed films in Hindi cinema. He celebrated his 90th birthday a week ago, and his daughter Pia Benegal confirmed the sad news later in the evening today.

As per a report in India Today, Pia Benegal confirmed that Shyam Benegal passed away at 90. He was reportedly suffering from a chronic kidney-related ailment and took his last breath at 6:30 PM. The director was admitted to Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai for treatment, but the news shocked the film industry and his fans.

He had celebrated his birthday a week ago, on December 14, 2024, when he was joined by his friends, family, and colleagues from the film industry. Some popular guests include Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Divya Dutta, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Kunal Kapoor. Moreover, the Neerja actress also shared images from the event.

The director, who made his first film using a camera gifted by his father at 12, made some of the finest films in Hindi cinema during the '70s and '80s. He is widely regarded as one of the leading figures who made way for parallel cinema in the country.

Shyam was known for films in which women played a central role and themes addressing social issues. He was known for showcasing these issues in depth and with sensitivity that has inspired a generation of filmmakers.

He made popular films like Ankur, Manthan, Mandi (1983), and Karisma Kapoor starrer Zubeidaa. Moreover, Benegal was honored with multiple awards in his career, like the 18 National Film Awards, the Padma Shri in 1976, the Padma Bhushan in 1991, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2005, the highest honor in Indian cinema.