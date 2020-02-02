Manurishi Chadha says that Ayushmann Khurrana is shy off camera

Actor Manurishi Chadha will soon be seen sharing screen space with Bollywood super actor Ayushmann Khurrana in "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan". He reveals Ayushmann is a shy guy and a team player, and shares fond memories of working with the National Award-winning actor.
"He is a shy person but on camera he gets into the skin of the character, and gets personally attached with all other characters. He is younger than me, but I really got to learn a lot from him. He makes his co-actors very comfortable on the set," said Manurishi.

He recalled bonding with Ayushmann as a writer: "Ayushmann and I, we both used to discuss poetry a lot as he is also fond of writing and I'm a professional writer. We had great tuning. He is a brave actor since he gives a lot of importance to script and content, along with doing hero centric roles, which I really like."

Ayushmann is a team player, Manurishi said: 

"He understands cinema and script is all about the team", he said.

On Neena Gupta, who also features in the cast, he added: "Neena Gupta, she is quite strict, but I was very much impressed by her journey. Gradually, we became good friends. She is very lively on the set. I really admire her journey."

"Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" opens on February 21.

Credits :IANS

