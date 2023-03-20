Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F dance to SRK’s It’s The Time To Disco in UK; Karan Johar is mighty impressed-WATCH

Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F are having a ball of a time in the UK! The actresses have been working on their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the UK. During a shoot break, Alaya and Manushi were joined by their team members, and they all danced to the popular song It’s The Time To Disco from the film Kal Ho Na Ho, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta. The video has been shared by both actresses on their respective Instagram handles, and it is going absolutely viral!

Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar dance to It’s The Time To Disco

In the video, we can see Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar, and other team members dancing in complete synchronization. Alaya F is seen wearing a strappy black crop top with matching baggy pants, while Manushi donned a loose black t-shirt with matching tights. They were seen dancing on the banks of a river, and the video has left netizens swooning over the dance moves. Sharing the video, Alaya F wrote, “While you’re waiting to be called onto set, it’s the time to awkwardly disco,” while Manushi captioned it, “Some shoot in the middle of shoot.” Karan Johar, who wrote the story and screenplay of Kal Ho Naa Ho, was mighty impressed by the video of Alaya F, Manushi and others dancing to the song. He dropped red heart emojis on the post.

One fan commented, “I just love this song like anything it’s fun to see you alaya,” while another one wrote, “Please tell me you girls are having a dance number It would be amazinggg..” Check out the video below!

It’s The Time To Disco, from the film Kal Ho Naa Ho, is sung by Vasundhara Das, KK, Shaan, and Loy Mendonsa, and it is composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F. It is slated for a Christmas 2023 release.

