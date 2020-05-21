Manushi Chhillar to be a part of global campaign against COVID 19 with Lionel Messi and Rohit Sharma

Former Miss World and Bollywood debutant Manushi Chhillar has been roped in for a global campaign against the novel coronavirus. She joins Indian cricket superstar Rohit Sharma, besides global football icons Lionel Messi, Gareth Bale, David Beckham and Mesut Ozil among others in the effort.

Manushi has joined a fitness brand for a superstar-studded initiative aimed at raising fund for those affected by coronavirus. She is part of a global campaign titled Home Team Hero.

Manushi says: "Super excited to become a part of the global adidas campaign Home Team Hero Challenge. It is an opportunity for the world's athletes and creators to unite and help make a difference with their workouts for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic globally and I'm proud to be doing my bit for the #COVID19FUND."

Manushi said that she likes to follow football as a sport.

She said: "No one knows this but I'm actually a very sporty person and I do like football as a sport. So, it's thrilling to be associated with an initiative that has so many sporting legends and icons of the world coming forward to help."

Manushi added that the world "needs each and every individual to stand up and support those in need and I am pleased to be working towards this common goal through the challenge".

Manushi is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite superstar in the upcoming film "Prithviraj".

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, "Prithviraj" is based on the life of king Prithviraj Chauhan. It stars Akshay as Prithviraj, while Manushi will play the role of the Sanyogita, the love of his life.

Also Read Manushi Chhillar urges government to supply free sanitary pads with ration to poor

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×