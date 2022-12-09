Manushi Chhillar flies to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi at FIFA World Cup; calls it a 'dream come true moment'

Actress Manushi Chhillar made her big debut in Bollywood with the film Samrat Prithviraj alongside Akshay Kumar . Though the film didn't perform well at the box office, but her performance was loved by the audience. The actress, who is currently prepping for yet unannounced film, has taken a few days off. Manushi has flown to Qatar to fulfill her dream of watching the Argentinian icon Lionel Messi play at the FIFA World Cup.

Ace footballer Lionel Messi enjoys a massive fan following and Manushi is one of them. She is all set to watch him play live in Qatar. Calling it a dream come true moment, the actress said that she always wanted to see Messi play the game and she's looking forward to it. Manushi revealed, "It’s always been my dream to witness Lionel Messi play in front of my eyes. Being an ardent fan of his, I have been planning all these years to get a glimpse of his genius on the football pitch. There is a lot of chatter that this could be his last football World Cup."

Manushi has always supported Argentina because of Messi and she is thrilled to soak in the electrifying energy of watching a World Cup football match in a packed stadium. "Argentina is in the knock out stages right now and so there was no chance that I would miss seeing him play against Netherlands which is a strong team! This is like a dream come true moment for me and I know I will be ecstatic to watch him play," said Manushi.

She further added, "I am really looking forward to witness the atmosphere and the euphoria of the stadium and cheer for Messi through the match! Most importantly this year, the World Cup is closer and I’m excited to witness the finals as well in person, instead of watch it on television like every other World Cup."

Work front

Post her big debut, Manushi is all set to be seen in Tehran alongside John Abraham. The actress has already shot the film. The film is directed by Arun Gopalan and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell.