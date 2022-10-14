Manushi Chhillar goes sleepless for 15 nights to complete the shooting of Tehran

Actress Manushi Chhillar, who made her debut from Samrat Prithviraj earlier this year, has wrapped up her upcoming geo-political drama Tehran. The film also stars John Abraham. The film went on floors a few months ago and was shot extensively in Glasgow, Mumbai and Delhi. Interestingly, after essaying the role of Princess Sanyogita in Samrat Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar, Manushi's first look from Tehran created quite a stir, leaving the audience excited and intrigued to see the gorgeous actress in a starkly different avatar.



Maunshi talking about her experience:

The third schedule of Tehran began in the last week of September and was shot over 15 days, consisting of night shoots through the bylanes of Delhi. Sharing her amazing experience of the shoot, Manushi says, “I want to learn and grow with every project that I get an opportunity to do. I want to constantly evolve into becoming an actor who is formidable in her craft and dependable to deliver performances that hopefully touch the hearts and minds of audiences. Tehran is one such film.”

She adds, “Shooting for Tehran was an enriching experience. I learned something new every single day! In the run-up to the film’s wrap, I was only shooting nights! So, I might have ended up with 15 sleepless nights but I was satiated as an artiste because I got to understand the craft so differently, primarily because the genre is so exciting. This was my first long night shoot schedule of my career and I enjoyed it every single night.”