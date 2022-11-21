Manushi Chhillar is no longer single; Is allegedly in a relationship with businessman Nikhil Kamath

Model-turned-actress Manushi Chhillar is currently hitting the headlines, however, this time it's not for her professional career but rather it was her personal life. The actress who made her debut in the film industry earlier this year with Samrat Prithviraj alongside Akshay Kumar in the lead is no longer single as she is currently in a relationship with a Bengaluru-based businessman named Nikhil Kamath, reported Hindustan Times. The report stated that the two lovebirds have been together since last year.

The report further states that Manushi and Nikhol have kept their affair under wraps and are also often seen going on trips together. Recently, the lovebirds went to Rishikesh. Not just that, but the two have also moved in together. “The two have been going quite strong. Currently, Manushi is focused on her Bollywood career, thus she doesn’t wish to talk about her love life as it might take away the attention. Their friends and family are well-versed with each other and the two wish to keep it low-key," added the report.

Nikhil Kamath's past relationship

However, the duo is yet to respond to the dating rumours. Meanwhile, Kamath previously married Amanda Puravankara in Florence, Italy in 2019. Later, the couple got separated and got divorced in 2021.

Manushi Chhilar's role in Samrat Prithviraj

Meanwhile, in Samrat Prithviraj, Manushi essayed the role of Sanyogita. It was directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj language epic poem about the life of Prithviraj Chauhan. However, the movie failed at the box office.

Manushi Chhilar's work front

On the work front, Manushi Chhillar will also appear alongside John Abraham in Dinesh Vijan's Tehran. Maddock Films is producing the film in association with Bake My Cake Films. Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma have written the film. The film will be released on 26th January 2023.