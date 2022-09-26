Manushi Chhillar on her next 'Tehran' with John Abraham: Every day feels like my first day on set

Manushi Chhillar and John Abraham have teamed up for a new film titled Tehran. The film is inspired by true events. A Maddock Films production in association with Bake My Cake Films, Tehran has been directed by Arun Gopalan, written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma, and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav, and Sandeep Leyzell. The film is releasing on January 26, 2023. The actor has shared the poster of the film on his Instagram handle. Manushi opened up about working in the film and called it an exciting learning experience for her.

The Samrat Prithviraj actress said, “This film is exciting and I love how differently I get to showcase myself as an actor. Since my career in cinema has just begun, every day feels like my first day on set. There is so much to absorb and take mental notes of.” She is glad that she got to dabble in very different genres in her first two films. “With a historical (Samrat Prithviraj) and now this, I have got to taste two very different genres. More to look forward to,” added the actress.