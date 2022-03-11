Manushi Chhillar on Prithviraj releasing a week earlier: It definitely brings a huge smile to my face

Manushi Chhillar will soon be making her debut in films with Prithviraj alongside Akshay Kumar. The Miss World is ecstatic about stepping into the world of cinema and is even more pumped since the release date was moved a week earlier than originally planned. For the unversed, Prithviraj was earlier slated to release on 10 June but was pushed a week prior.

The period drama will now release worldwide on June 3, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Speaking about it, Manushi said, "I was really happy when I heard that the film was getting preponed. It’s been quite the wait for the entire team of the film and when you hear that the movie is coming earlier than usual, you do feel a sense of joy because all of us have been waiting for the moment when the incredible life story of Samrat Prithviraj will be unveiled on the big screen."

Yash Raj Films is making its first historical with Prithviraj, which is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar will be seen essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. Manushi has been cast opposite Akshay as Prithviraj’s beloved Princess Sanyogita.

Manushi, who made India proud by winning the Miss World crown 17 years after Priyanka Chopra won it for India, promises that the film is a ‘big screen spectacle'.

She said, "It is a big screen spectacle and I’m counting down days for its release. The film was postponed twice due to the pandemic. I wish the film entertains every movie lover of the country with its bigness.”

Prithviraj is being directed by Padma Shri Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi who directed the biggest television epic Chanakya – based on the life and times of the most influential political strategist of India and the multiple award-winning movie Pinjar.

