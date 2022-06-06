Manushi Chhillar talks about Samrat Prithviraj's audition; Reveals it had a connection with Deepika Padukone

Manushi Chhillar has wowed everyone with her grace, beauty, and acting prowess in the historical drama film, Samrat Prithviraj, in which she essayed the role of Princess Sanyogita. The film also starred Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana, and Sakshi Tanwar in other pivotal roles. Recently, Manushi shared an interesting anecdote about how she bagged the role in the film. Calling her audition 'most intense and challenging' she said that she was given a scene from Deepika Padukone's 2015 film Bajirao Mastani.

Manushi said that she knew she had to do a good job to get the film. “Everything about my debut in the film about Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s life and daredevilry is special. Thankfully Aditya (Chopra) sir, my director Chandraprakash (Dwivedi), Shanoo Sharma (casting director), and the team at YRF were impressed by my effort," she said.

Further, she added: “I was contacted after the audition and informed that I have landed this big debut. I was elated. It was a validation that I could chase my dreams in this industry if I put my best foot forward and constantly hone my skills to establish myself as a good actor.”



Samrat Prithviraj is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj language epic poem about the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a king from the Chahamana dynasty. Akshay and Manushi's film, Samrat Prithviraj went on the floors in 2019 and now, has finally hit the theatres after getting delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was finally released in the cinemas on 3 June 2022.

Apart from this, Manushi will star next in a yet-to-be-titled comedy film which is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.

