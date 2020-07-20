Manushi Chhillar thanks her father for infusing a sense of competitiveness in her through chess

  1. Home
Actress and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar on International Chess Day on Monday shared that she is a closet chess fanatic, adding that the game stretches the mind in terms of strategy and imagination.
Manushi and her father Mitra Basu Chhillar love a close game of chess and the debutante is an extremely competitive chess fanatic.

"Chess stretches your mind in terms of strategy and imagination, because you really have to outwit your opponent at any cost. Playing chess with my dad is something that I have always loved doing because he's the most unpredictable, intelligent and the sharpest person I've ever played with," Manushi said.

The actress thanks her father for infusing a sense of competitiveness in her through chess, which has definitely helped her to focus on her goals.

She added: "I'm fiercely competitive and my father fuelled this, encouraged this thoroughly because he always wanted me to beat him at the game, which I did manage once! He is a very clever chess partner and I love to play with him because he doesn't give me any room to make errors even though I'm his daughter!"

Manushi says her father is also equally competitive.

"It's exasperating and it's equally thrilling! He is equally competitive! So, the games just become too much fun. We have had several nailbiters and I can say that I'm still learning from him."

Manushi is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film "Prithviraj".

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, "Prithviraj" is based on the life of king Prithviraj Chauhan. It stars Akshay as Prithviraj, while Manushi will play the role of the Sanyogita, the love of his life.

