Manushi Chhillar on working with Akshay Kumar in her debut film Prithviraj: It will always be special to me

Manushi Chhillar, the name doesn’t need an introduction. The diva had made the nation proud as she brought the Miss World crown back to India after 17 years in 2017. And now, the former beauty queen is making the headlines once again as she is set to make her big Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj. Helmed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the movie will feature Manushi playing the role of Sanyogita, wife of Prithiviraj. And as the makers have unveiled the trailer of Prithviraj today, Manushi can’t stop gushing about the period drama.

During the trailer launch of the movie, Manushi opened up about working with Akshay Kumar and being a part of Prithviraj and said that it will always be a special film for her. “I mean it's my first film so it will always be special. I am fortunate that I got to work with Akshay sir, Yash Raj has launched me and Doctor Saab directed my first film. So definitely Prithviraj is very special to me,” Manushi was quoted saying. Apart from Manushi and Akshay, Prithviraj will also star Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt and Manav Vij in the lead.

To note, Prithiviraj will mark Akshay’s first-period drama and he is quite excited about Prithviraj. Talking about it, the superstar had told Mid Day that he had goosebumps the narration of the script. “The film has a huge scale that a historical like this deserves. It is an honour to portray someone who has done so much for the India that we know”.

