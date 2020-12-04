Manushi Chillar gets papped as she rushes to airport, netizens notice her outfit's unremoved tag; WATCH

Prithviraj star Manushi Chhillar was seen making a quick dash to the airport to catch her flight. However, it was the unremoved tag of her top that caught the attention of the Internet.

Often celebs tend to make a rush for the airport when they get late for their flights. On Friday, Manushi Chhillar, who will soon make her debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj, also rushed to the airport to catch her flight. However, it seems that the gorgeous star missed out on removing the tag from her top in the rush and the netizens could not help but point it out. As Manushi arrived at the airport, paparazzi caught her in the frame while she was walking towards the entry gate.

The gorgeous star smiled and greeted the paparazzi. She even answered their query when one of the photographers asked if she was late. She made haste for the entry gate while the paps kept clicking her photos. In the photos, the Prithviraj actress could be seen clad in a black top with denim blue jeans and sneakers. Her hair was left open and she is seen with a mask on. However, as she was walking towards the gate, the unremoved tag also caught on camera.

Netizens could not help but notice it and many took to the comment to remind her of the unremoved tag. A user wrote, "Tag to utaar dete kapdo se (Could have removed the tag from clothes)" Another user wrote, "Tag to lga hi reh gya.."

Take a look at the video and comments:

Meanwhile, Manushi will be seen with Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj. The film is based on the life of Chahamana King, Prithviraj Chauhan and she will be seen essaying the role of Sanyogita. It also stars Sanjay Dutt and is helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Besides this, Manushi reportedly is a part of a social comedy with Vicky Kaushal.

