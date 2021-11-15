Manushi Chillar says she feels lucky working opposite Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj; Lauds the actor

Yash Raj Films is making its first historical with Prithviraj, which is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Superstar Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. Akshay unveiled the teaser of the film via social media today to thundering applause from audiences. The teaser also introduced former Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar, as Princess Sanyogita and the gorgeous actress is overwhelmed about the bigness of her launch vehicle in Bollywood.

Manushi, who made India proud by winning the Miss World crown 17 years after Priyanka Chopra won it for India says, “I’m eternally grateful to YRF and my director Dr.Chandraprakash Dwivedi for not only believing in me but also for making me believe that I could play the role of the legendary princess Sanyogita. I couldn’t have asked for a bigger debut and I’m deeply honoured that I could play her on-screen.” She adds, “Her life, her values, her resilience, her courage, her honour is what legends are made of and I’m so fortunate that I got to know so much about her in the process of prepping and portraying princess Sanyogita on screen. I hope I have done justice to her and what she stood for. I’m excited for everyone to see her story.”

Manushi has been paired opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj and she is grateful to him for his constant support and belief in her abilities. She says, “I have given my heart, soul and tears to this film and I hope that people will like my effort in playing such an iconic real-life legend on the big screen. I'm immensely grateful that I had Akshay sir as a pillar of support to me all through the shoot. His work ethic, his dedication to the craft is an inspiration to me.” Manushi adds, “I’m extremely positive about Prithviraj and I know that it will entertain audiences worldwide with a story of iconic love, legendary valour and unflinching courage. I hope I can make my family proud with my work and I’m looking forward to their reaction when they get to see my film.”

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Prithviraj is being directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi who directed the biggest television epic Chanakya – based on the life and times ofthe most influential political strategist of India and the multiple award-winning Pinjar. Prithviraj will release worldwide on January 21, 2022.

