Manushi Chillar signs her third film after Samrat Prithviraj debut, set for an action entertainer

After making her debut in Samrat Prithviraj alongside Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar is now making big strides and has officially signed on her third film. The actress has reportedly signed a big ticket film and this time it is an action entertainer that will be shot in Europe. While details of the project are currently under wraps, Manushi reportedly signed on the big project just days after her debut film released.

A well-placed trade source revealed, "Manushi will be seen in an all new avatar in this action entertainer. She mesmerised everyone with her screen presence in Samrat Prithviraj in which she played the role of the gorgeous Indian Princess, Sanyogita. Now, she will train hard to impress everyone with her action avatar in this project. It is an ambitious project and the makers wanted to cast a new face with a great on-screen personality. Manushi fit the bill to a T. This will be the third film in her filmography."

While Samrat Prithviraj was her first film, Manushi's second film is set to be with Vicky Kaushal. There has been no official announcement in this regard but Yash Raj Films is producing a film with the two stars in the lead roles. The makers are yet to announce this project officially.

