Marathi actor-director Ravindra Mahajani found dead at apartment in Pune

Warning: Mention of death

In a shocking turn of events, Marathi actor-director Ravindra Mahajani was discovered dead in his apartment in Pune. The news has sent shockwaves throughout the Marathi film industry and left fans mourning the untimely loss of a talented artist. The incident came to light when cops broke in and found Mahajani's lifeless body at his residence. Mahajani was one of the most popular and good looking actors in the Marathi film industry. He was in his late 70s.

Ravindra Mahajani passes away at 77

According to the police, Mahajani, a resident of Mumbai, was staying alone at the rented apartment where his body was found. His residence was at Xrbia society in Ambi of Talegaon Dabhade where he was staying for about eight months. On Friday, neighbors complained of a foul smell coming from the apartment. Talegaon MIDC police station team reached the apartment and broke into the apartment to discover the body of the veteran actor. Officials suspect that he may have died two or three days ago. Mahajani is survived by a son, Gashmeer Mahajani, who is a popular actor in the Television and Marathi industry. Gashmeer Mahajani is married to Gauri Deshmukh and the couple have a son. Officials confirmed that he has been informed of his father's death.

The circumstances surrounding Mahajani's death remain under investigation. Police have sent his mortal remains to the hospital for postmortem to establish the cause of his death.

Ravindra Mahajani, known for his notable contributions to Marathi cinema, had established himself as a respected actor and director. With a career spanning several decades, he had worked in numerous films and theater productions, leaving an indelible mark on the industry. His performances in movies like Mumbaicha Faujdar, Aram Haram Ahe, Zoonj, and Bolo He Chakradhari garnered critical acclaim and earned him a dedicated fan base.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal spotted holding hands at airport; fans ask ’Birthday pe trip?’