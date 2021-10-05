Marathi actor Kranti Redkar on husband Sameer Wankhede working for NCB: I am proud of him

Kranti Redkar, who is a well-known face in the Marathi industry, is also the wife of NCB’s Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede. For the unversed, Wankhede is currently working on the high profile alleged drug case of SRK’s son . In a recent interaction, Kranti said she’s proud of her husband.

Speaking of their personal life, Kranti Redkar told Etimes, that her husband sacrifices his personal life to serve the country and she is immensely proud of him. She said, “Our twin babies sometimes miss him at home, which is obvious. They are three-year-old, and missing their father at home is obvious for them. But Sameer knows I am there at home to take care of his family, kids and he does not have to worry about anything. I am so proud that Sameer is sacrificing his personal life, kids and family for the nation."

While talking about his recent high profile drug raid, Redkar explained that Sameer is a hard working person. Prior to this high-profile case, Sameer, according to his wife, would work efficiently. However, this time, his case is related to Bollywood, hence his work is getting highlighted. She said, "Sameer has always been a hard worker. His operations and cases were there even before too. Today, he is dealing with Bollywood-related drug probe cases, which is why it is getting highlighted. I give him his space when he is investigating or working on operations. I never ask him what happened, how it happened because I respect the secrecy of his job. I take care of everything at home, which is why he can concentrate on his cases more."

