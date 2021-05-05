Marathi actress Abhilasha Patil dies due to COVID 19 complications

Abhilasha Patil passed away on Tuesday suffering from COVID 19, she was in her early 40’s.

The prolific Marathi actress Abhilasha Patil passed away on Tuesday due to COVID 19 complications. The actress is survived by her husband and son. She has acted in many Bollywood films over the years including Chhichhore, Good Newwz, Badrinath Ki Dulhania amongst others. A highly accomplished Marathi actress having worked in like Te Aath Diwas, Pipsi, Bayko Deta Ka Bayko, Prawaas, and Tujha Majha Arrange Marriage. Sanjay Kulkarni, who acts opposite Abhilasha in BaapManus confirmed the demise to Indian Express.

Sanjay said, “Last evening around six, I got a call from Jyoti Patil, who worked with us in BaapManus, about Abhilasha’s poor health. I learnt she had gone to Benaras where she got a fever and on her return to Mumbai, she tested positive for coronavirus. I tried reaching out to her, but both of her numbers were switched off. Then around 8.30 pm, actor Anand Prabhu, who played our son on the same show, informed me about her demise. This has been so shocking because she had so much to achieve in life. She had plans. Abhilasha was kind-hearted and such a hardworking artiste. It’s a huge loss to the industry.”

Several Marathi actors and filmmakers mourned the demise of a wonderful talent at such a young age. The demise occurred due to COVID 19 and Maharashtra has one of the highest numbers of COVID cases in India and frontline workers are working day and night to reduce the casualties. The vaccine jabs are also taking place full throttle in Maharashtra especially in Mumbai.

