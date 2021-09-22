Marathi actress Ishwari Deshpande passed away due to THIS reason post her car accident, reveals Goa Police

The Marathi industry recently witnessed a piece of heartbreaking news wherein the 25 year old actress Ishwari Deshpande died in a road accident. To note, Ishwari was known for her roles in several Marathi serials and had made her big screen debut with Premache Side Effects. It was reported that Ishwari and her Shubahm Dedge passed away on Monday after their car plunged into a creek from a bridge near the Arpora village in north Goa. The media reports suggested that the accident took place while Ishwari and her friend were returning from vacation in Goa. The duo was found dead when the cops had pulled out their car after reaching the accident site.

While there have been speculations about the unfortunate accident and the demise of the young actress, the cops stated that the actual cause of Ishwari and Shubham’s demise was suffocation. As per a report published in News18, the preliminary investigation suggested that Ishwari and Shubham must have failed to evacuate the drowning car due to central locking system as a result of which they died of suffocation. The report also stated that Inspector Suraj Gawas, in-charge of Anjuna Police Station, stated that the preliminary investigation also suggested that the driver has lost control of the vehicle which led to the accident.

The media reports also stated that Ishwari and Shubham were expected to get engaged next month and had headed to Goa for a vacation. The police is also of the opinion that the duo might have visited a club before they had met the accident. The incident has left Ishwari and Shubham’s families in shock.