Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota director Vasan Bala tests positive for COVID-19

India is currently struggling with the third wave of the pandemic. Many cases of Omicron, a variant of Coronavirus, have been reported. Maharashtra is one of the badly affected states followed by New Delhi. Many celebrities have been reported to be tested positive including Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others. And now Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota director Vasan Bala has been tested positive for COVID 19. He took to his social handle and informed the fans. The director is under home quarantine.

The filmmaker took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “I have tested positive, have isolated myself, it is what it is sore/throat/fever/fatigue/cough". Earlier in the day, Janhvi Kapoor had revealed that she has been tested positive. She had written, “Hey guys! So me and my sister tested positive for Covid-19 on the 3rd of January. We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. First two days were tough, and then every other day got better. The only way to protect ourselves from this virus is to mask up and vaccinate! Take care everyone!!"

To note, Vasan’s last directorial venture was ‘Ray’ – an anthology series based on the short stories written by legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

It is worth mentioning here that Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani had also tested positive for Covid-19. Several other celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Sussanne Khan, Lata Mangeshkar, John Abraham among others have contracted the virus.

