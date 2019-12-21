Mardaani 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Rani Mukerji’s cop drama mints THIS amount at the ticket window

Mardaani 2 Movie Box Office Collection: Mardaani 2 starring Rani Mukerji is a cop drama and the film is directed by Gopi Puthran.

Ever since the trailer of Mardaani 2 was dropped, the buzz around the film has been at an all time high, and post the release, the film has performed well at the box office. Directed by Gopi Puthran, Mardaani 2 has crossed Rs 28 crore mark and while the film opened with Rs 3.80 crore on Friday, it went on to mint Rs 6.55 crore and Rs 7.80 crore on the weekend. Mardaani 2 hit the screens on December 13 and as per the box office numbers, it can be said that Mardaani 2 is the most successful film of Rani in the last few years. If we look at Rani’s previous films- Mardaani and Hichki, Mardaani 2 has clearly performed better in comparison, and while after Week 1, Mardaani 2 has collected Rs 28.05 crore, Hichki and Mardaani could make Rs 26.10 crore and Rs 22.97 crore respectively

Although Monday was a dull day at the box office for the film as it made a mere Rs 2.85 crore at the box office, on Tuesday and Wednesday, the film managed to earn Rs 2.65 crore and Rs 2.25 crore respectively. And since on Thursday, Mardaani 2 raked in Rs 2.15 crore, the total Box office collection of the film in its first week went up to Rs 28.05 crore.. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to write the collection of the film as he wrote, “#Mardaani2 - #Overseas - Total after Week 1 [till 19 Dec 2019]: $ 1.2 million [ 8.53 cr]... Key markets... #USA + #Canada: $ 271k #UAE + #GCC: $ 600k #UK: $ 82k ROW: $ 247k…’

For all those who don’t know, Mardaani 2 is the sequel to Rani Mukerji's 2014 film and while Mardaani 2 is directed by Gopi, Mardaani was directed by Pradeep Sarkar. In the film, Rani Mukerji plays the role of Shivani Shivaji Roy, who is pitted against a rapist as she is hell-bent to nab a serial killer, who kidnaps, rapes and murders girls to satisfy his ego.

