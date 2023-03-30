Mardaani 2 director Gopi Puthran kicks off shoot for OTT show, Mandala Murders; Vaani Kapoor plays the lead

Yash Raj Films (YRF) is one of the leading studios for the production and distribution of Indian films. The streaming arm of the studio is called YRF Entertainment, which recently produced the docu-series titled 'The Romantics’. They have returned to the OTT sphere with the crime thriller titled Mandala Murders. The show is created and directed by Gopi Puthran, who started his career in Hindi cinema under the YRF banner as a writer for the film Lafangey Parindey.

About Mandala Murders

The multi-season series is helmed by Vaani Kapoor in the lead role. This will also mark the OTT debut of the actress. Vaibhav Raj Gupta will also make his debut as the leading man. The actor has been part of several Television shows and was recently seen in the hugely acclaimed show Gullak. The project will be co-directed by Manan Rawat, who has earlier worked as an Associate Director on several YRF films. Surveen Chawla and Jameel Khan have also been cast in prominent roles in Mandala Murders.

The shoot for the show is to start tomorrow and will continue for about a month in Uttar Pradesh. The team will then head to Delhi and Mumbai to complete the shoot. It is evident that the show boasts of a big budget as it will be shot across five different cities of India- Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, Delhi, and Mumbai.

About YRF Entertainment

YRF Entertainment entered the OTT sphere with The Railway Men. The show revolves around the unsung heroes of the Bhopal gas tragedy of 1984. It stars R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu Sharma, and Babil Khan as protagonists who are workers at the railway station of Bhopal who saved thousands of lives on the night of the tragedy that shook India.

Vaani Kapoor work front

The actress earned a Filmfare Award for Best Debut with her performance in the romantic comedy Shuddh Desi Romance. Since then, she has starred in several films. Recently, Vaani Kapoor’s performance in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui as a transgender character earned her critical acclaim.

