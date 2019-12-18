Mardaani 2: Karan Johar is all praises for Rani Mukerji starrer; calls it an impactful film

Mardaani 2 actress Rani Mukerji has been praised for her stellar performance by Karan Johar. He also calls it an absolutely relevant and impactful film.

This year witnessed the release of some amazing Bollywood movies which not only won the hearts of the audiences and film critics but also gave out strong social messages. One such movie happens to be the Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2 which has been released a few days back. It has received tremendous response from the audiences and is soaring high in terms of popularity at the theatres. Rani has also been praised for her stellar performance in Mardaani 2.

Numerous celebs from the film fraternity have applauded Rani for Mardaani 2. The latest to comment on the same is well – known filmmaker who also happens to be a good friend of the actress. Sharing his views on Instagram, Karan writes, “What an absolutely relevant and impactful film!!! Paced like a rocket and hits the spot every time! Clap worthy performance by Rani mukerji who emotes brilliantly and shines through the film! Let’s please see more of her!!!!”

Check out Karan Johar’s post about Mardaani 2 below:

Karan also congratulated Rani’s husband Aditya Chopra and the production house for the same. Talking about Mardaani 2, it also features Vikram Singh Chauhan, Shruti Bapna, Rajesh Sharma and Deepak Amin in significant roles. On the other hand, Vishal Jethwa plays the antagonist in the movie. Just like Rani, Vishal has also been applauded for aptly portraying the character of the movie’s villain. For the unversed, Rani reprises her role as the brave cop, Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 2 which was released on December 13, 2019.

