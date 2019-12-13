Mardaani 2 Public Review: Netizens shower praises for Rani Mukerji's film on social media; Call it 'amazing'

The first reviews of the film by the fans are out on social media and everyone has been loving Rani Mukerji's performance in the film.
117071 reads Mumbai Updated: December 14, 2019 07:54 pm
Mardaani 2 Public Review: Netizens shower praises for Rani Mukerji's film on social media; Call it 'amazing'
Rani Mukerji is back as Inspector Shivani Roy in Mardaani 2. The actress has reprised the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police in the film. Mardaani 2 has managed to spark a conversation on the threat young women and girls are susceptible to every day. While the critics have been showering love for the actress's performance and the movie, her fans on social media are also going gaga over her film. The movie has got 3-4 stars out of 5 by the critics.

The first reviews of the film by the fans are out on social media and everyone has been loving Rani's performance in the film. Some have tweeted, "First reaction reviews of #Mardaani2 are very positive..This sequel is better than the 1st part..!!!#mardaani," some wrote, "After watching #mardaani2 , wanted to pull out the poster to take home, but couldn't. hahaha... Good movie, good story, good dialogue, good job the team #gopiputhran #ranimukerji #vishaljethwa @vikramsingh_chauhan @yrf must watch #ranians." There were some who didn't like the movie much but felt it as average. They wrote, "#Mardaani2 is an average film being helmed by Yash raj to showcase the horrendous plight of our country where crime and punishment doesn't go hand in hand . #RaniMukherjee stands out but the pace and screenplay is just about decent , wont find much appreciation!" 

 

Check out the public reviews here:

Directed by Gopi Puthran and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, Mardaani 2 follows Shivani who goes up against a 21-year-old villain played by Vishal Jethwa. It is a sequel to the 2014 film Mardaani. The movie released on 13th December 2019. 

Anonymous

That is paid review by Aditya chopra

