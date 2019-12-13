Mardaani 2 Public Review: Netizens shower praises for Rani Mukerji's film on social media; Call it 'amazing'

The first reviews of the film by the fans are out on social media and everyone has been loving Rani Mukerji's performance in the film.

Rani Mukerji is back as Inspector Shivani Roy in Mardaani 2. The actress has reprised the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police in the film. Mardaani 2 has managed to spark a conversation on the threat young women and girls are susceptible to every day. While the critics have been showering love for the actress's performance and the movie, her fans on social media are also going gaga over her film. The movie has got 3-4 stars out of 5 by the critics.

The first reviews of the film by the fans are out on social media and everyone has been loving Rani's performance in the film. Some have tweeted, "First reaction reviews of #Mardaani2 are very positive..This sequel is better than the 1st part..!!!#mardaani," some wrote, "After watching #mardaani2 , wanted to pull out the poster to take home, but couldn't. hahaha... Good movie, good story, good dialogue, good job the team #gopiputhran #ranimukerji #vishaljethwa @vikramsingh_chauhan @yrf must watch #ranians." There were some who didn't like the movie much but felt it as average. They wrote, "#Mardaani2 is an average film being helmed by Yash raj to showcase the horrendous plight of our country where crime and punishment doesn't go hand in hand . #RaniMukherjee stands out but the pace and screenplay is just about decent , wont find much appreciation!"

Check out the public reviews here:

You all remember the hype Simmba got because of the message it had? Yeah it was so wrongly conveyed, it did not deserve hype for it for sure. Now we have another cop film which conveys an important message but very rightly & is far more entertaining.

Yes #Mardaani2 it is! WATCH — Saniya P | GO WATCH Mardaani2 (@saaniisweet) December 13, 2019

#MovieReview: #Mardaani2 Mardaani 2 is a Powerful, Gripping & very well performed film. #RaniMukerji deserves all praise. Some scenes are uncomfortable but need to be told. One of the most important films made this year.#Mardaani2Review pic.twitter.com/43yie9YGZ7 — AAVISHKAR (@aavishhkar) December 13, 2019

#OneWordReview...#Mardaani2: powerful

Rating: Rani Mukerji once again steals the show with her measured and restrained act. She doesn’t go over-the-top with theatrics but captures the nuances required to play a gritty top cop pic.twitter.com/oYf56hVbl8 — Freaky RJ (@Freaky_rj) December 13, 2019

Directed by Gopi Puthran and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, Mardaani 2 follows Shivani who goes up against a 21-year-old villain played by Vishal Jethwa. It is a sequel to the 2014 film Mardaani. The movie released on 13th December 2019.

Also Read: Mardaani 2 Movie Review: Rani Mukerji and Gopi Puthran take it a notch up

Credits :InstagramTwitter

Read More