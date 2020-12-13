Mardaani 2 turns 1: Best dialogues from Rani Mukerji starrer that will keep you on the edge of your seat

As Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2 completes 1 year of its release today, we bring to you some of the best hard-hitting dialogues from the action thriller.

Rani Mukerji, who started her acting journey in her teenage days, is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. In her career spanning more than 20 years, she has given many hit films. And of them, the one that will always be loved by audiences is her action thriller Mardaani 2. The film is known for Rani’s terrific performance and for its strong and hard-hitting storyline. Directed by Gopi Puthran and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film was a sequel to the 2014 hit movie Mardaani. The film saw the Hum Tum star in the role of Senior Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy. Based in Kota, Rajasthan, a town where students from all over the country come to take coaching, the film revolves around a 21-year-old psychopath who kidnaps an outspoken young woman. He rapes and brutally murdered the victim. As Shivani played by Rani examines the case, the brutality of the murder disturbs her and thus makes her more determined to catch the killer.

Mardaani 2 not just managed to win the hearts of the audience it also received appreciation from the critics. The film that also features Vishal Jethwa and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles showed the woman police officer fighting the system (both patriarchal and criminal), one punch at a time. This time, Rani takes on the fight for feminism on a notch higher level by speaking for women everywhere. The film has managed to impress the audiences with its premise revolving around a serial rapist and murderer.

Earlier in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the 42-year-old actress had talked about the success of the film and said it is a reflection of the society that we all are living in. Rani said, "Mardaani 2 is a reflection of the society and the times that we are living in and bringing up our daughters. I'm very happy that the film is resonating with audiences across the country because it has a very important message to deliver to them." When asked about the motto behind making the film, the stunning actress stated "Our intention was to make India aware of the new and growing threat that women and girls face from underage criminals who are resorting to such violent crimes. If Mardaani 2 is making people sit up and take notice of this situation then our job is done." Notably, what sets the film apart is its impressive and intense dialogues. Mardaani 2's dialogues will keep you all on the edge of your seat. As this blockbuster clocks 1 year of its release today, we bring you some of the best dialogues from the film. Check it out below: Har aurat mein Sita basi hai sir kyunki har aurat Sita maiyaa jaisi agnipariksha roz deti hai..sawaal sirf ussi par uthaye jaate hai Auraton ko nahi Sharmaji pure samaj ko atmavishleshan karne ki zaroorat hai Traffic jams se jyada rapes hote hai hamare desh mein Aaj kal famous hona amir hone se jyada aspirational hai Legally Kaam Karte Rahoge... Criminals Ko Kaise Pakdoge Chuhoo Ko Pakadna Ho To Chuha Banana Padta Hai, Kutto Ko Pakadna Hai To Kutta Aur Sher Ka Shikar Karna Ho To Sherr Barabari toh door ki baat hai sir filhaal hissedaari mil jaaye naa wohi bahut hai

