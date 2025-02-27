Mardaani 3: Rani Mukerji’s cop flick to commence filming in THIS month; makers search for 'strong villain’

Mardaani 3, the next installment in the Rani Mukerji-led cop franchise, was officially announced in 2024. Fans have been eagerly waiting for updates about the movie. It has now been learned that the shooting of the action thriller will commence in June 2025 and the makers are currently searching for an actor to play a ‘strong villain.’

According to a recent report in Midday, Mardaani 3 is now in the pre-production stage. The portal revealed that the makers are currently having look tests for important characters. Director Abhiraj Minawala reportedly plans to take the film on floors by June of this year.

While Rani Mukerji’s character has received a lot of love in the past two movies, the villains, played by Tahir Raj Bhasin and Vishal Jethwa, have also been memorable. The team is looking for an actor to play a similar menacing antagonist in the third part. The portal’s source stated, “Auditions are going on to bring in fresh talent. The emphasis is on finding a strong villain.”

The report further mentioned that the main shooting locations have been finalized. The movie will be shot in Mumbai and Delhi. More locations in North India will apparently be locked in the next few weeks.

In August 2024, Pinkvilla was the first to break the news that Rani Mukerji is gearing up for the next chapter in the Mardaani series. A source shared the actress’ excitement about returning as her beloved character Shivani Shivaji Roy. The source stated, “She loves playing Shivani Shivaji Roy, as it’s an empowering and strong character. It’s rare for a female lead to spearhead a franchise in India, and Rani is doing that with Mardaani.”

Yash Raj Films teased the third part in their video celebrating 10 years of Mardaani. They made the official announcement in December. The caption said, “The wait is over! #RaniMukerji is back as the fierce Shivani Shivaji Roy in #Mardaani3. In cinemas 2026.”

Mardaani 3 is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film is slated to release in cinemas in 2026.