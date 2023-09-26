'Mardo ki insecurity badh rahi hai...': Naseeruddin Shah slams movies that glorify hyper-masculinity

Naseeruddin Shah is an industry veteran who has been acting for more than five decades. The Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron actor is also known for his outspoken personality as he often speaks his mind on a number of issues. In a recent interview, he was asked about the reason behind the rise of hyper-masculine movies in India.

Naseeruddin Shah talks about hyper-masculine movies

In an interview with Nikhil Taneja for We Are Yuvaa, Naseeruddin Shah was asked why the industry is fascinated by hyper-masculinity. He said, "Mardon ki insecurity badh rahi hai islye ab aur zyada zor dia jaa raha hai hyper-masculinity ko (men are getting more insecure which is why there is a focus on hyper-masculinity)". However, the actor said that in India films like A Wednesday also work which does not have a hyper masculine hero. "Maana ki uska premise jo hai wo bilkul naamumkin hai, to kahi na kahi to hero ki category me aa jaata hai wo character (He can be called a hero because the premise is absolutely impossible)."

Naseeruddin Shah slams RRR and Pushpa

While talking about the topic of hyper masculinity, Naseeruddin Shah took a dig at films like RRR and Pushpa. He said: Maine RRR dekhne ki koshish ki mujhse dekhi nahi gayi. Maine Pushpa dekhne ki koshish ki mujhse dekhi nahi gayi. (I tried to, but could not watch RRR and Pushpa). Shah, however, remains hopeful as he said there are enough films and filmmakers who are trying to make smaller yet sensitive movies. "The acceptance of smaller films like those made by Anurag (Kashyap), like Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi, like Gulmohar. I think these kind of sensitive movies will find their place as well I'm pretty sure", he added.

Workwise, Shah was last seen in the web series, Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo and Taj: Divided by Blood. He will be next seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming mystery thriller web series Charlie Chopra. His last film appearance was in the 2023 crime drama Kuttey, co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Tabu.

ALSO READ: Naseeruddin Shah sheds light on ‘dangerous’ trends; finds popularity of The Kashmir Files 'disturbing'