María, Martinez, Mbappé, Messi: 10 Key Highlights of FIFA World Cup 2022 Final match including B-Town updates

The 4-M’s— Ángel Di María, Emiliano Martínez, Kylian Mbappé, and Lionel Messi have scripted history in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final. It will sound immature to comment on who performed the best on Sunday’s final match. All these four players have created an impactful mark in the world of football. The final match between the two countries was held at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar wherein a huge crowd gathered to cheer for their favorite team. Though India failed to qualify for the tournament, we saw a number of Bollywood celebrities in the stadium rooting for their favorite team.

Have a look at the top 10 highlights of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final match 1. Argentina defeat France by 4-2 on penalties; script history by winning the title after 36 years Sunday was clearly a day for Messi fans! Some of them believe that he is the “Greatest Of All Time” (GOAT). After a 3-3 thriller of about 2 hours, Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties to win their third World Cup, after 36 years. For those who have not seen the match, let us tell you that Argentina took a 2-0 lead via Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria. Later, it was Kylian Mbappe, who got France back on track by equalizing the scoreboard with his goals in the second half.

2. Lionel Messi wins the Golden Ball award Ace Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi has won the World Cup Golden Ball award. With this, he has become the first man to do so twice. In simpler terms, Golden Ball is bestowed upon the Argentina captain as he was named the tournament's best player.

3. Kylian Mbappe wins Golden Boot award The 23-year-old French footballer Kylian Mbappe won the Golden Boot award after scoring a hat trick for France in the World Cup final against Argentina on Sunday. However, Mbappe’s goals could not translate into a victory for his country.

4. Emiliano Martinez wins the Golden Glove award Argentina's 30-year-old Emiliano Martinez won the golden glove for the best goalkeeper at the FIFA World Cup following his remarkable performance against France. After the match, Martinez, as reported by AFP, said, “All that I have dreamed of has been achieved. I have no words for it. I was calm during the penalty shoot-out, and everything went as we wanted.”

5. Messi's Instagram Post is filled with love and gratitude for his football fraternity Soon after clinching the World Cup title, Messi took to Instagram to thank his fans and well-wishers for their support. The message read, “He uploaded a series of epic pictures with the caption: “CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!!!!!! So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that I still don’t fall, I can’t believe it…… Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me, and also to all who believed in us. We prove once again that Argentinians when we fight together and are united we are able to achieve what we aim. The merit of this group, which is above individuals, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also one of all Argentinians… We did it!!! LET’S GO ARGENTINA DAMN!!!!! We’re seeing each other very soon…”

6. Nora Fatehi steals hearts by dancing to Light The Sky Anthem at the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony Nora Fatehi had evidently put on her dancing shoes as she delivered an electrifying performance at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final. She danced to the tunes of Light The Sky Anthem at FIFA World Cup in her graceful all-black attire. Nora, the Bollywood diva, is best known for films like Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans and Street Dancer 3D to name a few.

7. Deepika Padukone unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy, becomes the first Indian to achieve this feat Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone created history as she become the first Indian to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy at the stadium in Qatar. She was accompanied by former Spain goalkeeper and captain Iker Casillas at the Lusail Stadium in Doha. The Piku actor and the Spanish footballer unveiled the trophy prior to the Argentina Vs France match.

8. Shah Rukh Khan's Live Commentary about the match Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan was seen sharing the stage with former football player Wayne Rooney on Sunday night. Both these legendary stars, along with other panelists, presented their views on the FIFA World Cup match that was running live on the Jio channel. Amidst the interaction, Shah Rukh went ahead to promote his upcoming film Pathaan in style. Have a look.

9. Ranveer Singh enjoys watching the match live in Qatar with Deepika Padukone, Ravi Shastri Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh watched the match live with his wife Deepika Padukone and Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri in Qatar. Have a look at the memorable glimpses.