Marjaavaan actress Tara Sutaria gets goofy in this stunning throwback picture; Check it out

The gorgeous diva from Bollywood, Tara Sutaria is all things goofy in this throwback picture. The stunning photo features the Marjaavaan actress in a fun mood with her friends. The fans are delighted every time they see a candid picture of the actress who made her debut with 's film, Student of the Year 2. The actress is seen in a goofy expression and its surely winning the hearts of the fans. The Tadap actress has a massive fan following on her social media handles. Tara Sutaria has been spotted alongside Aadar Jain on various occasions in the city.

The actress often shares dreamy pictures of herself on her Instagram account. The actress recently featured in the song, Masakali 2.0. The songs caught the eye of the storm especially with the fans of the original song and music lovers in the country. The song did not meet the expectation of the music lovers and they took to their social media accounts to express their disappointment. The song featured Student of the Year actor and Tara Sutaria in a romantic mood. But, somehow the song did not strike a chord with the fans. The fans are now looking forward to seeing Tara in an interesting role.

Check out Tara Sutaria's picture:

The actress reportedly will be seen in some challenging roles in the future. The actress is surely keeping her fans engaged with her beautiful pictures on her Instagram account. Recently, Tara shared a breath-taking black and white picture of herself in which she looks divine. Tara Sutaria also shared a throwback picture from her childhood which left the fans amazed.

