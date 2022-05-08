To mark Mother's Day, Dia Mirza shares sweet PICS of Avyaan and Samaira: So grateful for my babies & Ma

Mother’s Day is being celebrated today. Several celebrities from the tinsel town of Bollywood posted adorable pictures with their mothers or kids to celebrate the day. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif to Vicky Kaushal, they all treated their fans with some dreamy photos. To join the bandwagon, the former beauty pageant winner Dia Mirza shared adorable pictures on her social media.

The photos featured her son Avyaan, stepdaughter Samaira Rekhi, and Dia’s mother Deepa Mirza. While posting the photographs, Dia wrote, “A child gives birth to a mother…So grateful for my babies and so grateful for my Ma. Miss you @rekhi.poonam #MothersDay #MothersDay2022.” To note, actor Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed their first child together, Avyaan Azaad in May 2021 and Samaira is Vaibhav’s daughter from his first marriage.

See photos here:

On the auspicious occasion of Eid, she shared an adorable picture of her with her son Avyaan who is celebrating his first Eid. In the picture, we can see that Dia Mirza is twinning with her son Avyaaz Azaad Rekhi. Avyaan is seating comfortably on his mother’s lap. Dia is wearing a white kurta and pyjama and so is her son. The little one cannot stop smiling and looks super cute. Sharing this picture, Dia wrote, “Eid Mubarak everyone. Wishing you and your loved one's peace, health and happiness. This is our little ones' first Eid and we pray that everyone is safe and with their loved ones.”

Meanwhile, Dia Mirza has worked in several movies including Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Sanju, Thappad, Lage Raho Munna Bhai among others.

