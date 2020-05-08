Is marriage on the cards for Salman Khan and rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur? Here’s what she says

Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood and rumours of him dating Iulia Vantur have been coming in for some time now. In a recent chat with a portal, Iulia revealed what she thinks about marriage and opened about the same.

One of the biggest superstars in Bollywood, has remained unmarried till date. The Radhe star’s marriage is a question that is asked by millions of his fans time and again and the actor dodges it smartly with his humour. For the longest time, rumours of Salman dating Romanian model-turned-actress, Iulia Vantur have been coming in and she is often seen with the superstar and his family. Amid the lockdown, Iulia is with Salman and friends at his Panvel farmhouse and they are spending time together.

However, the nation and millions of Salman’s fans want to know if he will ever get married. In a recent chat with Bollywood Hungama, Iulia opened up about the topic of marriage when a fan wanted her to marry Salman. In the interview, the interviewer read a statement from a fan of Iulia, ‘Ma’am aap Salman Sir se Shadi Karlo. (Please get married to Salman Sir.)’ Hearing the same, Iulia blushed and mentioned that she keeps getting the same question from everyone.

Addressing the fan’s request, Iulia narrated how her mom also kept asking her about marriage and how she responded to her. Iulia said, “I think it is more about how people feel about each other. Spending time together is more important than any other stuff. At one point I was asked the same question on and on and on. Even my parents were asking when you are going to get married.” To this, she mentioned that she simply asked her mom if she wanted her to be happy or get married.

On the topic of marriage with Salman, Iulia further narrated, “So, I asked my mom, 'Do you want me to be happy?' or ‘Do you want me to get married?’ because to get married just like that I can get married to anyone just like that tomorrow. But you want me to be married or be happy. So that was the last time she ever asked me about it. So I think it is more important to be happy with someone and spend quality time with someone and to have a good connection with someone.”

Not just this, in the interview, Iulia also praised Salman’s traits of being helpful and workaholic. The gorgeous diva explained that all those qualities are such that anyone would like. She praised the humanitarian work that Salman does for people and expressed that it is surely a thing she likes a lot. Recently, Salman shared a video of loading food and ration items in a lorry with all his friends and family present at Panvel farmhouse. The sweet gesture by the superstar to help those in need amid the Coronavirus crisis has been hailed. The Radhe star also has transferred money into accounts of 25000 daily wagers of Bollywood and supported them amid the pandemic.

