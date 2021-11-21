A Marriage of Equals: Rajkummar Rao asks Patralekhaa to fill his maang with sindoor & we love progressive men

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa may have gotten married last week but the lovely pictures from their wedding are still doing the rounds on the internet. It looks like neither the lovely couple nor the guests who attended their big day are over the festivities. Well, after looking at all the amazing pictures of the couple from their special day Rajkummar and Patralkehaa have melted our hearts with yet another video from their wedding. This time they gave us all a glimpse of their most beautiful day in the form of the teaser of their wedding film.

In the teaser of their wedding film, we can see many moments from Rajkummar Rao and Patralkehaa’s big day that will make you all believe in true love. From the Roohi actor’s priceless reaction on seeing his bride Patralkehaa to both of them confessing about their feelings right at the mandap and Rajkummar asking the actress to put sindoor on his forehead too after he did that will make you believe in true love. Sharing this film the actor wrote, “US @patralekhaa. Sharing a glimpse of the most beautiful day of our lives with all of you. Thank you @theweddingfilmer @devikanarainandcompany @storiesbyjosephradhik @anewknot.” Both the actors thanked their photographer Joseph Radhik, The Wedding Filmer, Devika Narain and company.

Apart from the traditional wedding Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa hosted a glamourous version of the pyjama party. The pictures from the party have been doing the rounds. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa definitely dished out a whole new meaning to their version of a pyjama party night. Sharing the photo, Parnalekha captioned it, "As the late great, Audrey Hepburn,once advised,”Life is a party dress like it.” Pyjama party night! #patraj."

Sharing their first wedding photo, Rajkummar captioned it, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond."

