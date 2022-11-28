Marriage plans on Arbaaz Khan and girlfriend Giorgia Andriani's mind?

Arbaaz Khan is currently in a relationship with model-actress Giorgia Andriani. The actor was previously married to Malaika Arora in 1998 and they have a son, Arhaan, who is now dating actor Arjun Kapoor. Arbaaz and Giorgia have been dating since 2018 and confirmed their relationship in 2019. Ever since, fans have wondered if marriage is in the cards between the two lovebirds and now finally, in a recent interview, Giorgia has spilled the beans on her wedding plans with her boyfriend Arbaaz.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Giorgia said that they are very good friends. "But coming to wedding or marriage, to be honest, it is something that we’re not really looking at.” Further, she said that the Coronavirus pandemic changed her relationship with Arbaaz and added, “The lockdown has made us think. In fact, it has made people either come closer or to drift apart," she added.

Giorgia Andriani on Malaika Arora

She also talked about Arbaaz's ex-wife Malaika and said that she really likes her and appreciates her journey a lot. "She also started from zero basically, she was a model so then slowly she reached where she has reached and kudos to her. For me, she’s definitely somebody that I do admire," Giorgia added. Arbaaz and Giorgia have always been in the news for their age gap of more than twenty years, but the duo have never let it affect them.

Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani's work front

On the work front, Giorgia recently starred with Gurmeet Choudhary in the music video, Dil Jisse Zinda Hain. Arbaaz, on the other hand, was last seen in the web series Tanaav, which is an Indian adaptation of the hit Israeli series Fauda. Other than that, the Dabangg actor is also producing a social drama film Patna Shukla featuring Raveena Tandon, Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami and Anushka Kaushik.