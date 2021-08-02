Marriage at Tirupati & mehendi at Sridevi’s Mylapore home: A sneak peek into Janhvi Kapoor’s dream wedding

Janhvi Kapoor in a recent chat with a fashion brand spoke about what’s her idea of a dream wedding. The actress in an interview with Peacock magazine spoke about the fact that she wants a simple wedding. While chatting, Janhvi mentioned that she would like to have her bachelorette party in Capri in Southern Italy on a yacht. Speaking about the wedding ceremony, she told the magazine that she would prefer the wedding at Tirupati. In addition, she mentioned that she would have her mehendi and sangeet ceremony at ’s ancestral home in Mylapore.

Keeping it lowkey, Janhvi mentioned that perhaps she is not as interested in the reception. She said, “Is a reception necessary? No na? Screw the reception". Janhvi said that her wedding decor will be “traditional but simple, full of mogras and candles”. She also said that she is not very good at the decor and would like her wedding to be a short affair. “Two days mein I'll niptao it (I'll wrap it up in two days)," she said. As for the bridesmaids, Janhvi would want to involve her younger sister , her half-sister Anshula Kapoor and her friend Tanisha Santoshi.

Janhvi Kapoor’s brother Arjun Kapoor in a recent conversation with Bazaar magazine spoke about her past equation with the sister. He said, “There were silences. We would meet, but there was no communication worth quantifying," he said. Janhvi added, “I have learnt so much from my family. We have the same father, we have the same blood”. Teasing Janhvi for her statement, Arjun said, "Glad you caught onto that”.

Also Read| Arjun Kapoor opens up on his previous equation with Janhvi Kapoor: There were silences