MARRIED: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar exchange vows as husband and wife in FIRST Pics from wedding

After dating for several years, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar took their relationship to the next level and tied the knot today. The lovebirds kick-started their wedding celebrations on Thursday, 17 February, and held a few other functions before tying the knot on 19 February. The couple's wedding celebration is an extremely intimate affair with only close friends and family in attendance.

In the pics, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor looked dapper as he wore a black tuxedo for his big day. Farhan opted for stubble and his classy sunglasses added to his charm. On the other hand, Shibani ditched the Indian attire for her D-Day. She wore a red off-shoulder fish-cut gown that flared out towards the hem. She completed her bridal look with a matching red veil and a centre-parted hairdo with soft waves The couple was seen standing on a small stage that had a beautiful red floral décor as the background.

Take a look at Farhan and Shibani's wedding photos:

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed last month that Farhan and Shibani will be officially registering their marriage on 21 February. Before their registered marriage, Farhan and Shibani had a wedding at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse.

Earlier in an interview, Javed Akhtar had confirmed the wedding and said, "Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain that is being taken care of by the wedding planners."

Here's wishing the newly-married couple heartiest congratulations!

