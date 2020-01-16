A Married Woman: Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra unite for Ekta Kapoor’s same sex love story

Ekta Kapoor is coming up with an unconventional web series A Married Woman, starring Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra, and shares an interesting teaser of the same.

Ekta Kapoor is known for presenting some impressive and different stories to the audience. After changing the face of the Indian television with her saas-bahu dramas and then introducing the bold content in her web series, the television czarina is all set bring another unusual story to her viewers with A Married Woman. Starring Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra in the lead, the web series will be unfolding a same-sex story which is based on Manju Kapur's book A Married Woman.

Interestingly, Ekta also shared the first look of the web series as she unveiled an intriguing teaser of her web series. The teaser begins with a sketch of the Babri Masjid demolition with voices screaming ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Later, a voice-over talks about the Supreme Court’s historic verdict on Ayodhya. The teaser then gives a glimpse of the unusual and untold love story during the time of political unrest in the 90s with two women coming close to each other and holding hands. The story unfolds with Gulzar reciting his poem Aaj Phir Chaand Ki in the background.

“We are not human beings having a spiritual experience. We are spiritual beings having a human experience.- Pierre Teilhard de Chardin #AMarriedWoman, a love story based on Manju Kapur’s famous book, ek aisi kahani that began during the times of political unrest in the country. The story of two beautiful souls who rose beyond religious, sexual and societal boundaries to find each other. An unconventional love saga portrayed by @iridhidogra & @monicadogra. Stay tuned as we start shooting for #AMarriedWoman!” Ekta wrote.

To note, A Married Woman is said to be a story of Astha, a middle-class Delhi girl, who is a teacher by profession and her unconventional relationship with a younger woman.

Interestingly, this is the first time Ridhi is playing this unconventional role and she is quite excited about the same. "As an artist, I really didn't have any inhibitions and when I heard the story I was convinced that the sensitivity and the sensibility that was required for such sensitive story was very much assured by the writing team," the actress was quoted saying.

